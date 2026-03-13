P6.2-B shabu seized off Mindoro as gov’t targets ‘big fish’ syndicates

Forty sacks of suspected shabu tested positive in initial field tests, showing more than 90 percent purity.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation, including two Chinese nationals and two Filipino boat captains. Authorities are now pursuing a female Chinese national believed to be the leader of the group, while financial tracking is underway to identify the wider network behind the smuggling attempt.

Recovered equipment included a Starlink modem, satellite phones, hand flares, batteries and safety gear, indicating the involvement of a sophisticated international syndicate.

Initial markings on the sacks suggest the drugs may have originated from Vietnam, though authorities are still verifying the source.

Investigators believe the drugs were transferred from larger vessels in international waters to smaller speedboats that attempted to move the illegal cargo toward the Philippine coast.

Remulla also commended local residents who helped authorities recover sacks and report suspicious activity.

“Ang panawagan ko sa mga coastal communities, pag may makita kayong suspicious, i-turn over kaagad ninyo sa PNP. Pwede ninyo silang pagkatiwalaan.”

The government is also strengthening maritime monitoring capabilities, including the planned deployment of long-range drones and satellite technology to track suspicious vessels.

“With a cleaner organization and a more determined focus, and with the combined efforts of the PNP, PDEA, AFP, PCG, and local officials, we are slowly but surely winning the drug war,” Remulla said.

“Drug usage is down, crime is down. Our streets are safer and our country is safer.”