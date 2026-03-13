P6.2-B shabu seized off Mindoro as gov’t targets ‘big fish’ syndicates

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday the Marcos administration dealt another major blow to international drug syndicates after authorities intercepted P6.2 billion worth of suspected shabu off the coast of Occidental Mindoro.
The seizure, one of the largest drug hauls in recent months, reflects the government’s intensified campaign against large-scale drug trafficking while upholding due process and respect for human rights.
“We are going after the big fish,” Remulla said.
“Hindi po tayo naghahanap ng nagtitinda ng fishball, pedicab driver, ordinaryong manggagawa na may dalang isang gramo ng shabu. Hinahanap natin yung mga big time,” he emphasized.
Authorities intercepted around 910 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride after a twin-engine speedboat ran aground in Sitio Agbaritre, Barangay Harrison, Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, on 10 March 2026.
Barangay officials and soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 76th Infantry Battalion were the first to respond, followed by pursuit operations conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other law enforcement units.
Forty sacks of suspected shabu tested positive in initial field tests, showing more than 90 percent purity.
Four suspects were arrested during the operation, including two Chinese nationals and two Filipino boat captains. Authorities are now pursuing a female Chinese national believed to be the leader of the group, while financial tracking is underway to identify the wider network behind the smuggling attempt.
Recovered equipment included a Starlink modem, satellite phones, hand flares, batteries and safety gear, indicating the involvement of a sophisticated international syndicate.
Initial markings on the sacks suggest the drugs may have originated from Vietnam, though authorities are still verifying the source.
Investigators believe the drugs were transferred from larger vessels in international waters to smaller speedboats that attempted to move the illegal cargo toward the Philippine coast.
Remulla also commended local residents who helped authorities recover sacks and report suspicious activity.
“Ang panawagan ko sa mga coastal communities, pag may makita kayong suspicious, i-turn over kaagad ninyo sa PNP. Pwede ninyo silang pagkatiwalaan.”
The government is also strengthening maritime monitoring capabilities, including the planned deployment of long-range drones and satellite technology to track suspicious vessels.
“With a cleaner organization and a more determined focus, and with the combined efforts of the PNP, PDEA, AFP, PCG, and local officials, we are slowly but surely winning the drug war,” Remulla said.
“Drug usage is down, crime is down. Our streets are safer and our country is safer.”