PNP hunts syndicate behind P5.8-B shabu haul

Authorities later recovered 30 additional packs of suspected shabu during follow-up operations.

Four suspects have so far been arrested, including two Chinese nationals, while investigators continue to trace others believed to be involved in the smuggling operation.

Nartatez ordered police units to intensify operations and pursue all leads connected to the shipment.

“I have instructed our police units to pursue all leads and ensure that anyone involved in this illegal drug operation will be held accountable,” he said.

The PNP is coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), PDEA and other law enforcement agencies as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This will not end here. The investigation and pursuit operations will continue until all those responsible are identified and held liable,” Nartatez said during a visit to Occidental Mindoro for troop inspection.

The PNP chief said the successful seizure highlights the importance of coordination among security agencies in combating illegal drugs.

“This successful operation shows that our approach to eradicating illegal drugs is effective. And our efforts to further improve this to produce maximum results will continue in the interest of the Filipino people,” he said.