DOH tallies 150% rise in road accidents during Holy Week break

“It does not necessarily mean that there has been an increase in cases, it may just mean that hospitals are more inclined to report cases,” he said during an interview on a radio show this Sunday.

The DOH undersecretary further detailed that 72 percent of accidents happen to men, with the most common injuries being abrasions, open wounds, contusions, fractures, and evulsions.

In addition, he said that from all cases, 783 incidents were to people riding motorcycles while 944 individuals were said to not have any form of protective gear at the time of collisions.

Domingo chalked up the negligence in terms of wearing appropriate protection to Filipino culture, wherein people decide to do away with helmets particularly when they only need to travel short distances.

As a means to avoid already peculiar situations from further worsening, Domingo urged witnesses of road crashes to prioritize contacting emergency hotlines before attempting to provide first aid.