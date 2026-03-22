Project CAM aims for zero-HPV Senate

The first batch of women who got HPV shots also received health kits. Project CAM will be expanded to vaccinate more women and increase awareness on the preventable cervical cancer.

Aside from advancing women’s health through free HPV vaccination, the senator had filed bills on women’s welfare and health at the start of her term. Among her proposed laws are flexible work arrangements for pregnant women and postnatal mothers, provision of maternity packages for low-income pregnant Filipino women, and measures safeguarding the health of mothers during childbirth.

Villar also pushed for the passage of the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, the establishment of breast care centers nationwide, and the creation of a National Women’s Business Enterprise Policy.