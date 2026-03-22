Project CAM aims for zero-HPV Senate

More than a hundred women employees of the Senate were vaccinated against cervical cancer during the launch of Project CAM (Cervical Cancer Awareness Movement) on 17 March 2026 led by Senator Camille Villar, who organized it as part of the celebration of Women’s Month.
“Through initiatives like Project CAM, we aim to protect lives, empower women and build a healthier future for our communities,” Villar said during the free shots against human papillomavirus (HPV) that causes cervical cancer conducted by the staff of the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau.
The first batch of women who got HPV shots also received health kits. Project CAM will be expanded to vaccinate more women and increase awareness on the preventable cervical cancer.
Aside from advancing women’s health through free HPV vaccination, the senator had filed bills on women’s welfare and health at the start of her term. Among her proposed laws are flexible work arrangements for pregnant women and postnatal mothers, provision of maternity packages for low-income pregnant Filipino women, and measures safeguarding the health of mothers during childbirth.
Villar also pushed for the passage of the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, the establishment of breast care centers nationwide, and the creation of a National Women’s Business Enterprise Policy.