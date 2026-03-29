Camille Villar leads cervical cancer awareness movement with free HPV vaccination drive

In line with the celebration of National Women’s Month, Senator Camille Villar, the youngest senator of the 20th Congress, spearheaded the launch of PROJECT CAM: Cervical Cancer Awareness Movement at the Senate of the Philippines, providing free HPV vaccination and health kits to Senate employees.
“Through initiatives like PROJECT CAM, we aim to protect lives, empower women, and build a healthier future for our communities,” Villar said.
The initiative, organized by the Office of Senator Villar in partnership with the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau, aims to raise awareness on cervical cancer prevention and promote proactive healthcare among women.
Senator Villar has consistently advocated for women’s welfare and health through key legislative measures she filed ever since her term as a lawmaker. Among these are the proposed laws on flexible work arrangements for pregnant women and postnatal mothers, the provision of maternity packages for low-income pregnant Filipino women, and measures safeguarding the health of mothers during childbirth. She also pushed for the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children (E-VAWC) Act, the establishment of breast care centers nationwide, and the creation of a National Women’s Business Enterprise Policy, among others.
More than a hundred Senate employees participated in the program, receiving not only free HPV vaccines but also health kits as part of the initiative. The vaccination drive marks the first batch of beneficiaries under PROJECT CAM, with plans to expand the program further.
Recipients of the vaccine expressed their gratitude to Senator Villar for initiating the program, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare services such as free vaccination and increased awareness on cervical cancer. Many participants shared that the initiative provided them with both protection and valuable knowledge about their health.
The opening ceremony was attended by Senate Secretary Mark Llandro “Dong” L. Mendoza, Dr. Renato D. G. Sison Jr., Director IV of the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau, as well as doctors and medical personnel from the bureau who facilitated the vaccination and information drive.
Senator Villar reaffirmed her steadfast commitment to advancing women’s health programs and strengthening awareness campaigns that will benefit more Filipinas across the country.