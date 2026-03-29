Camille Villar leads cervical cancer awareness movement with free HPV vaccination drive

The initiative, organized by the Office of Senator Villar in partnership with the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau, aims to raise awareness on cervical cancer prevention and promote proactive healthcare among women.

Senator Villar has consistently advocated for women’s welfare and health through key legislative measures she filed ever since her term as a lawmaker. Among these are the proposed laws on flexible work arrangements for pregnant women and postnatal mothers, the provision of maternity packages for low-income pregnant Filipino women, and measures safeguarding the health of mothers during childbirth. She also pushed for the Expanded Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children (E-VAWC) Act, the establishment of breast care centers nationwide, and the creation of a National Women’s Business Enterprise Policy, among others.