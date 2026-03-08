Chevrolet rolls out Captiva EV, PHEV

Chevrolet Philippines has introduced two electrified crossovers in the local market. The brand launched the Captiva EV and the Captiva PHEV through its distributor Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. The move signals Chevrolet’s entry into the country’s electric and plug-in hybrid segment.

Both models carry the Captiva name, but they differ from the seven-seat Captiva MPV that arrived earlier. The new electrified versions come with a five-seat layout and a different exterior design. Chevrolet said the new models belong in the compact SUV category.

The Captiva EV and Captiva PHEV measure 4,745 millimeters in length, 1,890 millimeters in width, and 1,675 millimeters in height. The wheelbase stretches to 2,800 millimeters. Chevrolet said the long wheelbase allows more interior space and helps improve stability on the road. Independent suspension supports the chassis, and the vehicle’s ride on 18-inch wheels.

The plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor. The system produces 204 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters of torque. The setup works with a 20.5 kilowatt hour lithium iron phosphate battery.

Chevrolet said the battery allows about 90 kilometers of electric driving. A full tank of fuel extends the combined range to about 1,000 kilometers. The engine can power the drivetrain or charge the battery when needed.

The fully electric Captiva uses the same front-mounted electric motor that produces 204 horsepower and 310 Newton-meters of torque. The EV uses a 60 kilowatt hour lithium iron phosphate battery. Chevrolet lists a driving range of about 415 kilometers on a single charge.

Both versions support AC and DC charging. The Captiva PHEV accepts up to 3.3 kilowatts on AC charging and 24 kilowatts on DC fast charging. The Captiva EV allows up to 6.6 kilowatts on AC charging and up to 120 kilowatts on DC fast charging.

The exterior carries several standard features. These include automatic LED headlights with intelligent high beam and active cornering lights. Rain-sensing wipers and heated power-folding side mirrors are also included. The crossover also has LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, and a power tailgate.

The cabin uses black soft-touch surfaces with copper colored accents and wood trim. The seats use PVC leather upholstery. The driver’s seat includes a six-way power adjustment.

The interior also carries a wide set of digital features. Drivers face an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. The center console carries a 15.6-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Automatic climate control and rear air vents come standard. The Captiva also includes a six-speaker audio system and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Chevrolet also equipped the models with several safety systems. Both versions include six airbags, anti-lock braking with electronic brake distribution, and electronic stability control. Hill start assist and hill descent control are also included.

Driver assistance features form part of the standard package. These include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. A 360-degree camera and tire pressure monitoring system are also installed.

Chevrolet Philippines set the introductory price of the Captiva Premier PHEV at P1.821 million. The Captiva Premier EV carries an introductory price of P1.860 million.