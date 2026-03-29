Chevrolet sets Lent Week road aid stops

North Luzon stations will be located at Chevrolet Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Dagupan, Baguio and Pampanga. Metro Manila and nearby stops will include Chevrolet Commonwealth, Makati and Alabang. South Luzon coverage will include Chevrolet Cainta, Las Piñas and Cam Sur.

Chevrolet said the program will support motorists during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The company will provide complimentary safety checks and on-site assistance to help keep vehicles in running condition during the holiday break.

“At HARI, the safety and well-being of our customers remain our top priority, especially during peak travel seasons such as Holy Week,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president, and CEO of HARI, said.

“Through the Chevrolet Road Care Program, we are committed to delivering timely support, reliable service, and peace of mind, ensuring that every Chevrolet owner can travel with confidence and security on the road,” Perez-Agudo added.

Chevrolet owners may visit any participating Road Care station on the scheduled dates to avail of the free services before or during their trip.