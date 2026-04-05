Champion core lights up Nxled

Although chasing a round-robin Final Four ticket through the perilous Play-in tournament, the championship experience of the likes of three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips proves to be vital for the cause.

In fact, Nxled clung to its veterans’ familiarity with high-stakes games to survive a do-or-die match against preliminary-round tormentor Galeries Tower before the Holy Week break.

“I guess that desire and grit to win came from our experience with Petro Gazz before. We’re kind of used to playing in crucial games,” former MVP Pablo said.

The Chameleons knocked out from contention the Highrisers, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23, last 28 March at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium to move on to the last stage of the Play-in against fourth-seeded Farm Fresh.

“When we joined Nxled under coach Ettore (Guidetti), we wanted to apply the things and experience we had with Petro Gazz. I feel that we’re playing and communicating better during crucial games. The leadership and ferocity in each of us come out naturally,” Pablo added.

Nxled will shoot for a first-ever semifinals stint since joining the league three years ago against the Foxies on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

“I’m just excited to keep moving forward one step at a time,” Van Sickle said.