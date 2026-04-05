Champion core lights up Nxled

Nxled hit the jackpot when it absorbed the core of four-time champion Petro Gazz following its decision to take a leave of absence in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.
The investment has paid dividends when the same veteran personnel are now stepping up to bring the Chameleons closer to a breakthrough semifinals berth.
Although chasing a round-robin Final Four ticket through the perilous Play-in tournament, the championship experience of the likes of three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips proves to be vital for the cause.
In fact, Nxled clung to its veterans’ familiarity with high-stakes games to survive a do-or-die match against preliminary-round tormentor Galeries Tower before the Holy Week break.
“I guess that desire and grit to win came from our experience with Petro Gazz before. We’re kind of used to playing in crucial games,” former MVP Pablo said.
The Chameleons knocked out from contention the Highrisers, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23, last 28 March at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium to move on to the last stage of the Play-in against fourth-seeded Farm Fresh.
“When we joined Nxled under coach Ettore (Guidetti), we wanted to apply the things and experience we had with Petro Gazz. I feel that we’re playing and communicating better during crucial games. The leadership and ferocity in each of us come out naturally,” Pablo added.
Nxled will shoot for a first-ever semifinals stint since joining the league three years ago against the Foxies on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
“I’m just excited to keep moving forward one step at a time,” Van Sickle said.
“So, we just focused on ourselves and what we can improve on as a team. And how we can still stick together and play cohesively. So, we’re just doing a little, you know, fixing things within our side of the court,” she added.
The long break has also given the Chameleons more time to prepare for Farm Fresh, which they barely beat in a five-setter decision in the prelims.
“So, I think, yeah, just moving forward. Just watching more film. Making sure our bodies are feeling great. And just continue to keep communicating and pushing each other in practice. So, really excited for the next game. It’s going to be really fun,” the Filipino-American winger added.
Also disputing the other semifinal seat are Akari and Creamline for the right to join sister teams Cignal and PLDT in the next round.