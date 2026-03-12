Chameleons rediscover winning ways

Nxled halted a four-game skid by adding more woes to skidding ZUS Coffee, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23,25-19, in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete-Escamillan and MJ Phillips starred in the Chameleons’ return to the win column in nearly a month for an even 4-4 win-loss record.

The three-time Most Valuable Player Van Sickle submitted 20 points on 15 attacks, two kill blocks and three aces complemented by 12 excellent receptions and 10 digs for Nxled.

Sabete-Escamillan scored 19 markers and Phillips added 12 points while Myla Pablo finished with eight for the Chameleons, who revived their chances of taking the easier route to the semifinals through the qualifying round.

Nxled regrouped in the second frame after a slow start to take control of the match that lasted an hour and 51 minutes.

“We’re able to break our four-game losing streak. We prepared well for this game so that at least we’ll have high morale heading into our last game against PLDT,” Chameleons assistant coach Raffy Mosuela.

The Thunderbelles suffered a fifth straight defeat for a 1-7 slate.

Thea Gagate had 16 points, Cess Robles scored 13 while Jovelyn Gonzaga added 11 for ZUS Coffee.

