Iloilo jail transformed into TESDA training hub

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo Provincial Government has opened a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-accredited training center inside the Iloilo District Jail, aimed at equipping persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) with skills for reintegration.
The facility, located within the refurbished Agri-Aqua Research and Technology (ART) Center managed by the Provincial Agriculturist’s Office, will serve as a training hub offering a mix of TESDA-accredited programs, non-TESDA courses, and other vocational training.
Jose Francisco Benitez led the awarding of the Certificate of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Program Registration (CTPR) for the center’s initial courses—Bookkeeping NC III and Bread and Pastry Production. He was joined by Arthur Defensor Jr., other provincial and national officials, and representatives from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
The Iloilo District Jail currently houses 1,247 PDLs, including 1,150 who are awaiting trial. Defensor said the initiative aims to reframe detention as a period for preparation rather than punishment.
“This is not just a jail—it is a rehabilitation center,” he said, emphasizing the need to use time in custody to build skills and support reintegration into society.
In addition to classroom instruction, the program will include hands-on agricultural training through the planned development of hatchery and fishpond facilities. PDLs will also have opportunities to participate in trade fairs and market their products to gain practical livelihood experience.
Psychosocial support will also form part of the program to help prepare participants for their return to their families and communities.
Benitez said the initiative supports the reformation of PDLs while enabling them to become productive members of society.