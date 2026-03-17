Iloilo jail transformed into TESDA training hub

Jose Francisco Benitez led the awarding of the Certificate of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Program Registration (CTPR) for the center’s initial courses—Bookkeeping NC III and Bread and Pastry Production. He was joined by Arthur Defensor Jr., other provincial and national officials, and representatives from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

The Iloilo District Jail currently houses 1,247 PDLs, including 1,150 who are awaiting trial. Defensor said the initiative aims to reframe detention as a period for preparation rather than punishment.

“This is not just a jail—it is a rehabilitation center,” he said, emphasizing the need to use time in custody to build skills and support reintegration into society.