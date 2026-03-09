Alyssa Muhlach announces engagement to longtime partner Chris Young

Love has come full circle for actress Alyssa Muhlach, who recently shared a joyful milestone with her longtime partner, Chris Young. After a decade together, the couple is officially engaged.
The actress announced the news on social media, sharing glimpses of the romantic moment that marked the beginning of their next chapter. Alongside photos capturing the proposal, Muhlach reflected on their journey together.
“Ten years ago, our story began. Today, our forever begins,” she wrote.
The announcement quickly drew warm reactions from friends, fans and fellow celebrities, many celebrating the couple’s enduring relationship and the new life they are about to build together.
Muhlach, who has kept much of her personal life relatively private, rarely shares intimate moments publicly, making the engagement reveal even more special for supporters who have followed her journey over the years.
As the couple steps into this new chapter, the engagement stands as a celebration of ten years of love, growth and shared memories now leading to a lifetime commitment.