PNP orders manhunt after 5 cops killed in ambush

“An attack on any police officer, especially while in the performance of duty, is an attack on the PNP as a whole. The entire police organization will run after those involved. That is our commitment,” Nartatez said.

Joint police and military forces were deployed to secure the area, while regional units were ordered to conduct aggressive follow-up operations and build cases against the perpetrators.

“On behalf of the men and women of the PNP, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of five of our police officers. We assure them that our strong words in condemning this senseless and treacherous attack will come with equally strong and decisive actions against all those involved,” he said.