PNP orders manhunt after 5 cops killed in ambush

Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Sunday ordered a full investigation and manhunt following an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur that left five police officers dead and three others seriously injured.
The attack occurred Saturday night in Shariff Aguak town as members of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company were returning to their detachment after patrol and visibility operations. Authorities said unidentified gunmen carried out the ambush before fleeing the scene.
“An attack on any police officer, especially while in the performance of duty, is an attack on the PNP as a whole. The entire police organization will run after those involved. That is our commitment,” Nartatez said.
Joint police and military forces were deployed to secure the area, while regional units were ordered to conduct aggressive follow-up operations and build cases against the perpetrators.
“On behalf of the men and women of the PNP, I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of five of our police officers. We assure them that our strong words in condemning this senseless and treacherous attack will come with equally strong and decisive actions against all those involved,” he said.
“If there is a need to deploy more policemen, especially from our elite units, so be it. Our focus is to get all the perpetrators in the interest of justice and peace and order,” he added.
Nartatez also thanked Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua for pledging support in the investigation and directed police officials to coordinate with the victims’ families to ensure assistance.
“We will not waver. This attack will not go unanswered. Justice will be swift, certain, and uncompromising,” he said.