Rizal road mishap claims 4

Four people died after a car with reported brake failure plowed into a motorcycle and a bakery in Rizal province Sunday afternoon, police said.
Authorities said that the driver was arrested and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, serious physical injuries, and damage to property.
Investigators said the red car was traveling along Manila East Road in Barangay San Isidro when it struck a motorcycle, throwing the female rider and her passenger from the vehicle. The car then crashed into a local bakery.
Closed-circuit television footage showed an oncoming jeepney swerving to avoid the car, while several people were pinned under the vehicle’s bumper. A security guard at a nearby subdivision described the car as speeding forward as if it were “plummeting.”
A 69-year-old homeless woman died instantly at the scene. Three other victims died later — a 15-year-old boy, the 26-year-old motorcycle rider, and her 23-year-old boyfriend, who died early Monday morning. Relatives said the couple had been traveling to attend a birthday party in Tanay.
A 13-year-old boy survived the crash with minor injuries and several missing teeth.
The driver told police the vehicle experienced brake failure. The Rizal Provincial Police Office issued a statement extending condolences to the families and promising a thorough investigation.
“This incident is being thoroughly investigated to determine the whole truth and to hold those accountable for their actions,” the police office said.