Rizal road mishap claims 4

Investigators said the red car was traveling along Manila East Road in Barangay San Isidro when it struck a motorcycle, throwing the female rider and her passenger from the vehicle. The car then crashed into a local bakery.

Closed-circuit television footage showed an oncoming jeepney swerving to avoid the car, while several people were pinned under the vehicle’s bumper. A security guard at a nearby subdivision described the car as speeding forward as if it were “plummeting.”

A 69-year-old homeless woman died instantly at the scene. Three other victims died later — a 15-year-old boy, the 26-year-old motorcycle rider, and her 23-year-old boyfriend, who died early Monday morning. Relatives said the couple had been traveling to attend a birthday party in Tanay.

A 13-year-old boy survived the crash with minor injuries and several missing teeth.

The driver told police the vehicle experienced brake failure. The Rizal Provincial Police Office issued a statement extending condolences to the families and promising a thorough investigation.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated to determine the whole truth and to hold those accountable for their actions,” the police office said.