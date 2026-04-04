The Imperial City of Huế withstands time

On our recent revisit, our ever-ready tour guide Joe shared some diverse rich historical background. Construction earnestly began in the early 1800s under Emperor Gia Long, who envisioned an ideal location to reflect both authority and harmony. The design drew from Eastern principles of balance, with axial layouts, protective walls, and deliberately positioned water features.

We soon found out during the colonial period, it functioned largely as a ceremonial seat, before the monarchy’s eventual end in 1945.

Sadly, the terrible conflict in the decades which followed left visible devastating damage — though restoration efforts, which seem to not stop nor slow down — continue to restore much of its former grandeur and splendor. Even today, the scale of the entire area alone is striking — sprawling grounds edged by secure moats and fortified gates, with layers of history at every turn.

Walking through the citadel reveals details which are easy to miss unless you take your time. Here are our favorites:

1. Forbidden Purple City

At the heart lies the Forbidden Purple City, once reserved solely for the emperor and his inner circle. It remains as the most restricted part of the zone. Much was lost during the wars, though ongoing rehabilitation to rebuild sections piece by piece is obvious. Even in partial recovery, it carries a true sense of seclusion.

2. Thái Hòa Palace

This served as the throne hall, where coronations and major ceremonies took place. Its interiors are rich with gold and lacquer, yet the scale remains measured and never overwhelming.