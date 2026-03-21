Hoi an: 10 joys to love

For travelers and tourists coming through central Vietnam, after having visited, discovered and experienced the several wonders of now-favorite-of-many Da Nang, Hoi An has become a natural next stop — a coastal town where history and heritage, culture and craft and storybook everyday life intersect in a wondrous way, which uniquely feels picturesque and yet genuinely lived-in.

Aimlessly wander long enough the borough and you realize the town unexpectedly rewards curiosity. On a recent trip to the “Land of the Blue Dragon,” we did just that, for a full — though we wish we stayed longer — amusing immersion.

Let’s check out the alluring hamlet:

1. Fit into new clothes

If you desire newly tailored garments, it is best to address this early on the day. This is simply to accommodate a fitting or two with some minor adjustments. Hoi An has become globally known for its tailoring houses, where apparels are cut and completed in a matter of hours. Shirts, skirts, coats, suits, even the graceful Vietnamese ao dai — everything is absolutely customized.

Step into one of the shops and you are quickly surrounded by shelves after shelves of fabric reminiscent of the old-world haberdashery: cottons, linens, wools, et al. — the whole gamut! A style is chosen and measurements are taken in immediate fashion. Since the village is rather small and easily walkable, you can just drop by again before sundown and hug your bespoke new star of your wardrobe back home.