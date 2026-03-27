Davao opens indie film festival this weekend

He said the idea stemmed from access issues: “It’s exhausting and expensive to travel just to attend festivals, especially coming from Davao. We wanted something closer to home.”

Martz added that a single-venue setup was intentional: “Large festivals can be chaotic with multiple venues far apart. A single venue makes it more focused and manageable for audiences.”

He emphasized the festival’s goal: “This is a call to make films more accessible to Mindanao audiences, not just those screened in BGC or Makati.”

On funding, he said: “This is a community event. We are not supported by the local government or the FDCP. We chose to remain independent.”

The festival closes with a special screening of “Baboyngirongbuang” (2010) by Keith Deligero in VHS/CRT format, alongside the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing his contributions to regional filmmaking and the Binisaya Film Festival.