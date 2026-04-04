PRC reports nearly 8,000 assisted in Holy Week operations





Volunteers and staff also treated 651 minor injuries and responded to 30 major medical emergencies.



Sixteen patients were transported to medical facilities for “urgent, higher-level care,” the PRC said.



The group also reported delivering 111 welfare services, which included “psychological support and referrals” as well as mobility assistance for senior citizens.



“With a massive force of 1,656 dedicated staff and volunteers on the frontlines, the PRC remains a constant presence in high-traffic areas,” the organization said.



PRC added that its deployment includes 78 ambulances, 373 first aid stations, 84 welfare desks, 93 foot patrols, and specialized assets such as a mobile clinic and rescue boats.



As the Lenten observance continues, the PRC said it remains committed to ensuring public safety.



“Whether you are traveling or observing traditions, we are with you,” it said.



