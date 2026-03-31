PRO 6 deploys over 3000 personnel for Holy Week

Of the total deployment, 2,426 are police personnel, 157 are from other law enforcement agencies, while 1,091 are force multipliers and members of advocacy groups. The move aims to secure key convergence areas as thousands of travelers and devotees are anticipated to flock to various destinations this Semana Santa.

Authorities said coordination remains strong among partner agencies to ensure interoperability and a unified public safety response throughout the region.

Meanwhile, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 6 (RDRRMC-6) has activated a Blue Alert status, effective 31 March until 7 April, to ensure close monitoring and swift response among government agencies and local disaster councils. Member agencies and local DRRM offices have been directed to submit regular updates and preparedness reports.