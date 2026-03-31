PRO 6 deploys over 3000 personnel for Holy Week

ILOILO CITY — Security forces in Western Visayas have been placed on heightened alert as the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) mobilizes thousands of personnel to ensure public safety during the Holy Week exodus.
A total of 3,674 personnel have been deployed to strategic areas, including churches, pilgrimage sites, transport terminals, seaports, airports, major roads, tourist destinations, and commercial centers, where large crowds are expected.
Of the total deployment, 2,426 are police personnel, 157 are from other law enforcement agencies, while 1,091 are force multipliers and members of advocacy groups. The move aims to secure key convergence areas as thousands of travelers and devotees are anticipated to flock to various destinations this Semana Santa.
Authorities said coordination remains strong among partner agencies to ensure interoperability and a unified public safety response throughout the region.
Meanwhile, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 6 (RDRRMC-6) has activated a Blue Alert status, effective 31 March until 7 April, to ensure close monitoring and swift response among government agencies and local disaster councils. Member agencies and local DRRM offices have been directed to submit regular updates and preparedness reports.
At the same time, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has intensified monitoring in major ports in Iloilo City. Personnel have been deployed at Lapuz RORO Wharf, Fast Craft Terminal in Lapuz, and Parola Wharf, conducting inspections and overseeing vessel operations to ensure safe sea travel.
Following the rollout of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos 2026, the Coast Guard has placed its forces on heightened alert to guarantee safe and orderly trips for passengers. An increase in passenger volume has already been observed, with longer queues forming at the RORO Port in Lapuz, particularly among travelers bound for Guimaras.
With the expected surge of travelers, authorities continue to urge the public to cooperate and remain vigilant to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Holy Week.