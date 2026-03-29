Central Luzon deploys up to 13K officers for Holy Week safety

“We’re not just standing guard—we’re part of the community’s observance,” said a City Police officer who asked not to be named, while setting up an assistance booth near the Metropolitan Cathedral’s main entrance. “Last year, we helped an elderly devotee find her family after she got separated during Palm Sunday rites at San Agustin. This time, with more of us on the ground, we can cover everything from the cathedral’s morning blessings to San Agustin’s evening processions.”

The Metropolitan Cathedral will host key rites, including the Palm Sunday blessing of palms at 7 AM, the Maundy Thursday Mass with the traditional Washing of the Feet, and the Good Friday “Via Crucis” (Way of the Cross), which winds through the city’s downtown streets. Officers will be posted along the procession route to manage crowds and ensure safe passage for devotees carrying wooden crosses and statues.

San Agustin Parish Church, known locally for its vibrant Holy Week traditions, will hold a dawn “Salubong” reenactment on Easter Sunday and nightly prayer gatherings leading up to Good Friday. Volunteers from the parish’s youth group will work alongside police to man first-aid stations near the church grounds.

Across Central Luzon, forces will also be deployed to major pilgrimage sites, including:

Bulacan: Obando Church (Our Lady of Salambao Parish), known for its annual dance rituals and Holy Week processions

Bataan: Mount Samat Shrine and Parish of the Most Holy Trinity in Balanga City

Zambales: San Roque Parish Church in Iba, a centuries-old church that draws pilgrims from coastal towns

Tarlac: Saint Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral in Tarlac City

Nueva Ecija: Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Cabanatuan City

The expanded force includes close to 9,000 PRO3 officers, over 1,000 specialized units, and some 3,500 volunteers from local advocacy groups—many of whom are residents familiar with their towns’ streets and gathering spots.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez said the decision to boost numbers came after monitoring showed a sharp rise in travel bookings and pilgrim registrations to these sites across the region.

“Faith brings people together, and we need to make sure that gathering is safe,” Mendez noted following a walkthrough of key areas in San Fernando—including the public market—this week. “From traffic marshals keeping roads clear around the cathedral to officers guiding families at Obando or Balanga, we’re building a safety net that feels present—not intrusive.”

Foot patrols will be stepped up in residential areas like Santo Rosario and Del Pilar in San Fernando (and similar neighborhoods across the region) to deter theft while families are away for services. Assistance desks will also be set up at major transport hubs, including the San Fernando Integrated Terminal, along the North Luzon Expressway, and outside key churches, to offer first aid, directions, and help with lost belongings.

For locals like San Fernando resident Dhel Arreglo, who plans to join the Metropolitan Cathedral’s Maundy Thursday procession, the extra support is welcome. “We’ve been coming to the cathedral for years—seeing officers and volunteers ready to help means we can focus fully on our prayers,” she said. “It’s good to know our traditions are being cared for right here at home, and across all of Central Luzon.”