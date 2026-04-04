Over 293K passengers logged during Good Friday exodus—PCG

To ensure maritime safety, the agency said its 16 Coast Guard districts inspected 1,635 vessels and 2,657 motor bancas during the peak travel day.

The PCG has placed all its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 28 March to 5 April 2026, to manage the influx of travelers during the Lenten season.

As of Black Saturday morning, passenger traffic remained heavy, with 60,492 outbound and 49,574 inbound passengers recorded between 6 a.m. and noon.

During the same period, authorities inspected 574 vessels and 1,828 motor bancas.

Amid the surge in beachgoers, the PCG also responded to several near-drowning incidents on Good Friday.

Among these were cases involving a 22-year-old man in Aparri, Cagayan and a 38-year-old man in Claveria, Cagayan, both of whom were reported to have been under the influence of alcohol when the incidents occurred.

Another case involved a 36-year-old man who attempted to swim while intoxicated along the shoreline of the Southern Philippine Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology in Davao Occidental.

Coast Guard personnel conducted a rescue operation and confirmed that the victim, though heavily intoxicated, did not sustain injuries.

In a separate incident, the PCG also assisted a tourist who suffered a medical emergency aboard a motor banca en route to Sepok Island in Tingloy, Batangas.

Authorities reiterated their warning to the public to avoid swimming under the influence of alcohol, stressing that it significantly increases the risk of drowning and other water-related accidents.

The PCG said it will continue strict monitoring of ports and coastal areas as the Holy Week travel rush persists.