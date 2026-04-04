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Over 24,000 passengers reported at Philippine ports, says PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued passengers after their vessel ran aground some 30 meters from Port of Real, Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon on September 23, 2025.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued passengers after their vessel ran aground some 30 meters from Port of Real, Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon on September 23, 2025.PCG
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As of 6 a.m. on Black Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that 24,463 passengers were recorded across ports nationwide.

Of these, 13,776 passengers were outbound, while 10,687 were inbound, making it a busy morning at terminals.

“The seafaring public may coordinate with the PCG, through its official Facebook page, for inquiries, concerns and clarifications regarding sea travel protocols and regulations during Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2026,” PCG said in a statement.

The agency also inspected 1,635 vessels and 2,657 motorbancas.

Meanwhile, Friday’s passenger count was significantly lower compared to Saturday, which saw 183,517 outbound passengers and 191,350 inbound passengers.

Stations and sub-stations were placed under heightened alert from 28 March to 5 April.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued passengers after their vessel ran aground some 30 meters from Port of Real, Barangay Ungos, Real, Quezon on September 23, 2025.
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