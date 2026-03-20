PCG Bicol tightens maritime safety ahead of Holy Week

“Since Holy Week and summer season are approaching, we expect many travelers will go home to their provinces,” Roldan said in an online interview. “To ensure public safety, we enforce strict implementation of standardized inspection procedures across all Coast Guard stations and sub-stations.”

Roldan said that as of Thursday, 43 vessels — including cargo ships, passenger ferries, and fishing boats — had been inspected, primarily in Tabaco, Albay.

Of those inspected, 12 were found fully compliant, 18 corrected their deficiencies on-site, and 13 remain barred from sailing.

The commander emphasized that receipts, proof of filing, or pending applications do not substitute for the required documents.

“Only valid and duly issued certificates shall be recognized for compliance and vessel operations,” Roldan said.

Inspections are being conducted through pre-departure inspections and vessel safety enforcement checks. Roldan added that cases against violators will be referred to the Maritime Industry Authority for possible administrative sanctions.