PPA expects 2.46M passengers for Holy Week travel

“Maaga po tayong nakapaghanda… tuloy-tuloy ang surprise inspection natin even before the peak season para siguraduhin na walang aberya sa biyahe,” Santiago said.

The PPA said it has optimized terminal operations, deployed additional port police and conducted maintenance checks on key infrastructure, including generators, water systems and ventilation facilities.

Help desks have been set up across ports, while travel advisories are being issued through official channels. The agency is also rolling out its Online Reservation Assistance System to streamline passenger flow, particularly in Batangas and Lucena ports.

Santiago urged travelers to use the system, assuring it is free and aimed at making travel more efficient.

The PPA said all ports remain on heightened alert to ensure safe and convenient travel during the Lenten season.