PPA expects 2.46M passengers for Holy Week travel

The Philippine Ports Authority is expecting passenger traffic to reach 2.46 million from 29 March to 5 April, slightly higher than the 2.41 million recorded during the same period last year.
PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the agency is fully prepared for the Holy Week travel surge, implementing heightened measures under Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2026.
Santiago said the modest increase in passenger volume reflects slower economic activity and cautious household spending, which may temper discretionary travel. The end of the school year on March 31 has also given families more flexibility in planning trips.
Ports expected to handle the highest passenger volumes include Iloilo River Wharf, Batangas, Calapan, Jordan and Bacolod.
“Maaga po tayong nakapaghanda… tuloy-tuloy ang surprise inspection natin even before the peak season para siguraduhin na walang aberya sa biyahe,” Santiago said.
The PPA said it has optimized terminal operations, deployed additional port police and conducted maintenance checks on key infrastructure, including generators, water systems and ventilation facilities.
Help desks have been set up across ports, while travel advisories are being issued through official channels. The agency is also rolling out its Online Reservation Assistance System to streamline passenger flow, particularly in Batangas and Lucena ports.
Santiago urged travelers to use the system, assuring it is free and aimed at making travel more efficient.
The PPA said all ports remain on heightened alert to ensure safe and convenient travel during the Lenten season.