Millions travel despite fuel crisis; roads lighter, ports busy during Holy Week

Despite lighter road traffic, sea travel continues to carry a large number of passengers. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that about 3 million passengers are expected to pass through seaports this Holy Week.

Ports in Batangas, Cebu, Bohol, and Oriental Mindoro were busy, especially with long-distance inter-island travelers.

“We are still seeing a significant increase in the number of passengers… the number of sea passengers would still be around three million, almost the same number of travelers monitored last year,” said PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab.

Authorities have deployed additional personnel and strengthened monitoring under Oplan Byaheng Ayos Semana Santa 2026, urging travelers to book ahead and arrive hours before departure to manage crowding.



Airports also expected to experience heavy passenger flows, particularly for regional destinations, Bureau of Immegration (BI) Commissioner Joel Viado said.

“We anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic this Holy Week. Our officers are fully deployed to ensure smooth and efficient processing, but we strongly advise the public to arrive early and come prepared with complete documents,” he said.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. estimates that daily passengers will reach 150,000 during Holy Week.

The energy crisis has pushed fuel prices to record highs, prompting some transport operators to reduce trips.