Starbucks brings Harry Potter magic with spellbinding drinks, merch

Fans of the wizarding world have something magical to look forward to as Starbucks teams up with Harry Potter through to launch a themed experience across Starbucks coffeehouses in the Philippines.
The collaboration brings a touch of enchantment to everyday coffee runs, inviting fans to celebrate the spirit of friendship, courage and community inspired by the beloved series. From imaginative beverages to themed merchandise, the partnership aims to turn ordinary café visits into moments of shared wonder.
Taking cues from the magical sweet shop Honeydukes and the whimsical journeys of the Hogwarts Express, the offering introduces a new beverage lineup called the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Series. The drinks feature Honey Bergamot–flavored bubble bursts that add a citrusy pop to every sip.
Leading the lineup is the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Latte, which combines espresso and milk with vanilla notes, topped with colorful candy sprinkles for a playful finish. Coffee lovers can also try the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frappuccino Blended Beverage, a creamy mix of coffee, milk and vanilla crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and jewel-toned sprinkles.
For those craving something lighter, the Honeydukes Bursting Bonbons Frozen Tea blends citrus black tea with bright pink and green toppings for a refreshing, icy treat.
The beverage series will debut on 24 March in select Starbucks locations across the country.
Alongside the drinks, fans can also look forward to the Harry Potter x Starbucks collection, featuring more than 16 drinkware and lifestyle items designed with magical motifs. The pieces showcase subtle constellation accents and symbols such as cauldrons, wands and owls, with themed color palettes representing friendship, courage and community.
Members of the Starbucks Rewards program will get first access to select merchandise through an online reservation from 17 to 18 March, followed by an early access event at Starbucks Paseo de Magallanes on March 19.
The full collection officially arrives in Starbucks stores nationwide on 24 March for a limited time, with select items also available online through the Starbucks Philippines Lazada store.