Ejercito backs safe passage for Philippine ships, calls to suspend fuel tax

The Philippines imports nearly all its crude oil from the Middle East, leaving the country vulnerable to supply disruptions.

“Sana itong development na ito makatulong kahit paano para gumaan ang sitwasyon. Para makahinga na ang taumbayan… ramdam na ramdam na natin–itong problema sa supply, pinatataas ang presyo ng langis at sunod-sunod na ’yan, pati pamasahe, pagkain, at iba pang bilihin tumataas na,” he added.

Ejercito also called for a suspension of the fuel excise tax.

“Ang atin pong proposal ay ibigay ang maximum na tulong at tuluyang suspendihin ang excise tax ng petrolyo… Balansehin natin para mapanatiling gumagalaw ang mga industriya at mga sektor gaya ng agrikultura at transportasyon, at para maiwasan ang pagkaparalisa ng ating ekonomiya.”

Ejercito authored Republic Act No. 12316, giving the President authority to reduce or suspend fuel excise taxes, and Senate Resolution No. 43, advocating a whole-of-government response to oil supply disruptions.