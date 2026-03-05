Mayon logs 30 quakes, effusive eruption

Mayon Volcano continues to exhibit heightened seismic activity, recording 30 volcanic earthquakes and an effusive eruption as it marked its 57th consecutive day under Alert Level 3 on Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) released time-lapse footage showing an effusive eruption detected at around 12:10 a.m., generating glowing lava flows accompanied by emissions of “uson,” or pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), as well as rockfalls around the volcano.

In its 24-hour monitoring report for the first Monday of March, Phivolcs recorded 323 rockfall events and six PDCs, along with sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 1,582 tonnes.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect, and authorities continue to strictly prohibit entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone surrounding the volcano.

Phivolcs has yet to determine whether the increased activity could lead to a moderate explosive event similar to that recently observed at Mount Kanlaon.

The agency urged residents near the volcano to remain vigilant for potential hazards, including ballistic fragments, lava fountaining, and lahar flows, particularly in the event of sustained rainfall.