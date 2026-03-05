Effusive eruption observed at Mayon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded persistent seismic activity at Mayon Volcano in Albay this Thursday, officially entering its 58th day under close monitoring.

Time-lapse footage of an effusive eruption that occurred at around 8:33 p.m. last Wednesday was posted by the agency on their social media platforms.

The eruption was said to have generated pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls, and glowing lava flows trickling down the perimeter of the volcano.

PHIVOLCS noted that it had tallied a total of 29 volcanic earthquakes on March 4 with four instances of PDCs and 246 total rockfalls.

Mayon’s sulfur dioxide flux emissions were also said to have reached 2,458 tonnes which flew towards the southwest towns of Guinobatan and Camalig.

Alert Level 3 continued to be implemented over the volcano as the agency warned of potential moderate explosions, landslides, and lahar which may be generated amid constant volcanic activity.