PNP steps in after girl appeals to Marcos over alleged abusive kagawad

President Marcos said the letter angered and saddened him, prompting immediate action. He vowed to send police to protect the victims, investigate those responsible, and ensure the children can continue schooling. He also commended the girl’s courage.

“Ang utos ng Pangulo ay malinaw: walang sinasanto ang batas, regardless of their position in the government,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also urged other victims to come forward.

“Sa iba pang mga biktima, huwag kayong matakot. The PNP will always be here to protect and serve you. Gaya ng katapangang ipinakita ng batang ito, your courage is the first step toward justice,” he said. “Lumapit kayo sa amin, at kami ang magsisilbing kalasag ninyo. We will make sure that those who exploit their power will face the full force of the law.”