PNP steps in after girl appeals to Marcos over alleged abusive kagawad

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed a specialized team to investigate the case of an 11-year-old girl from Camarines Sur who sought help from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over alleged abuse involving a barangay official.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said personnel from the Women and Children’s Protection Center (WCPC) have been tasked to handle the case and ensure the child’s safety, following the President’s directive. Investigators are now gathering evidence to determine appropriate criminal charges against the accused kagawad.
“Following the President's directive, we immediately deployed a specialized team from the WCPC to ensure the safety of the child. Hindi natin palalampasin ito and we are now coordinating with the DILG in the conduct of a thorough investigation,” Nartatez said.
In a letter dated 30 March, the child, who is under the care of Redeemer Homeless Mission in Tinambac, detailed allegations including rape involving the kagawad’s son and aide, as well as threats and harassment against children in their community. She appealed for protection and the opportunity to continue her education safely.
President Marcos said the letter angered and saddened him, prompting immediate action. He vowed to send police to protect the victims, investigate those responsible, and ensure the children can continue schooling. He also commended the girl’s courage.
“Ang utos ng Pangulo ay malinaw: walang sinasanto ang batas, regardless of their position in the government,” Nartatez said.
The PNP chief also urged other victims to come forward.
“Sa iba pang mga biktima, huwag kayong matakot. The PNP will always be here to protect and serve you. Gaya ng katapangang ipinakita ng batang ito, your courage is the first step toward justice,” he said. “Lumapit kayo sa amin, at kami ang magsisilbing kalasag ninyo. We will make sure that those who exploit their power will face the full force of the law.”