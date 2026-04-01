Marcos orders police deployment after child’s plea over alleged abuses

The young letter-writer also claimed that the official subjected their community to threats and harassment, including cutting off access to electricity and water, and destroying or stealing crops.

She described families as living in “survival mode” due to the actions of local authorities.

Appealing directly to the President, the girl asked how children could continue studying under such conditions.

“How will we read if we are being raped? How will we read if our own government people cut our electrical wires so we have no lights?”

She emphasized that they were children uninvolved in politics and simply wanted to pursue their education safely.

The girl reportedly walked out of her elementary graduation to submit a complaint against the barangay official, along with a petition signed by 201 residents.

Marcos assured the child that further assistance would be extended as needed, vowing to ensure their safety and access to education while authorities conduct a thorough investigation.