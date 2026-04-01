PMA joins global peace, security forum in Italy

A delegation from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) joined the International Forum for Peace, Security and Prosperity (IFPSP) 2026 held at Palazzo di Sclafani in Palermo, Sicily, Italy from 22 to 25 March.

The Philippine delegation was led by Brig. Gen. Onorlie Brillantes, PMA assistant superintendent, with Maj. Raymob Carbonnel and cadets Catherine Liesha Chave and Racen Vaness Molina. The forum gathered military academies and partner institutions from various countries to discuss peacebuilding, resilience, and leadership amid evolving security challenges.