PMA joins global peace, security forum in Italy

A delegation from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) joined the International Forum for Peace, Security and Prosperity (IFPSP) 2026 held at Palazzo di Sclafani in Palermo, Sicily, Italy from 22 to 25 March.
The Philippine delegation was led by Brig. Gen. Onorlie Brillantes, PMA assistant superintendent, with Maj. Raymob Carbonnel and cadets Catherine Liesha Chave and Racen Vaness Molina. The forum gathered military academies and partner institutions from various countries to discuss peacebuilding, resilience, and leadership amid evolving security challenges.
The PMA delegation participated in discussions on Positive Peace, military resilience, countering human trafficking, and leadership development. Cadets Molina and Chave presented “Creating Adaptive Forces: Building Military Resilience in a Changing International Landscape,” highlighting the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ roles in humanitarian assistance, disaster response, counterterrorism, internal security, and territorial defense. The Philippine entry placed sixth out of 20 delegations in the poster contest.
The delegation also joined the March for Peace and a wreath-laying ceremony, underscoring a shared commitment to international cooperation and stability. PMA said the activity provided cadets with exposure to global perspectives and strengthened professional ties with foreign counterparts, supporting efforts to develop future military leaders equipped for international engagement.