US Marine general visits PMA, engages cadets on leadership

A United States Marine Corps general visited the Philippine Military Academy on 23 March, engaging cadets in discussions on leadership, discipline, and military professionalism.
Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, visited PMA upon the invitation of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.
The visit forms part of ongoing security cooperation efforts between the Philippines and the United States aimed at strengthening professional military ties and enhancing interoperability.
During his visit, Wortman delivered a leadership talk to the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines, sharing lessons from his service and command experience.
He emphasized the importance of discipline, character, and purposeful leadership, as well as building strong professional relationships with senior enlisted personnel.
Wortman said effective command depends not only on authority but also on trust, communication, and mutual respect between officers and enlisted members.
Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Rodney Nevinger also addressed cadets, offering insights from the enlisted perspective and underscoring the value of consulting enlisted leaders in decision-making and operations.
The engagement provided cadets with exposure to both officer and enlisted leadership approaches within a foreign military organization.
PMA said such exchanges are part of its efforts to broaden cadets’ perspectives and prepare them for leadership roles in a complex and evolving security environment.