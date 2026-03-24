US Marine general visits PMA, engages cadets on leadership

He emphasized the importance of discipline, character, and purposeful leadership, as well as building strong professional relationships with senior enlisted personnel.

Wortman said effective command depends not only on authority but also on trust, communication, and mutual respect between officers and enlisted members.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Rodney Nevinger also addressed cadets, offering insights from the enlisted perspective and underscoring the value of consulting enlisted leaders in decision-making and operations.

The engagement provided cadets with exposure to both officer and enlisted leadership approaches within a foreign military organization.

PMA said such exchanges are part of its efforts to broaden cadets’ perspectives and prepare them for leadership roles in a complex and evolving security environment.