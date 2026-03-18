Two PMA cadets graduate from Japan National Defense Academy

Garcia, 25, from Baguio City, previously studied civil engineering at the University of Baguio before entering PMA. He was assigned to the Japan National Defense Academy in May 2020. During his stay, he received the English Proficiency Award, given to cadets who score 900 or higher on the TOEIC exam.

Mangetag, 26, from Guinihon, Mayoyao, Ifugao, is the youngest of five children. He is the son of the late Samuel Mangetag Sr. and Pacita Mangetag, a farmer. He previously attended Saint Louis University and Ifugao State University, where he studied mechanical engineering and criminology. Mangetag joined the Japan National Defense Academy in 2021. He also earned the TOEIC Award and received the Foreign Cadet Special Award, recognizing excellence in academics, conduct, and public service.

Garcia dedicated his achievement “to discipline and the pursuit of excellence.” Mangetag shared a message of perseverance: “Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.”