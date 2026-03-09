Marcos Jr reiterates readiness to uphold women rights

“The Philippines stands ready to work with all nations to advance this cause. Because when women rise, societies rise with them. When women lead, nations move forward,” the President Marcos said.

“And when every girl – no matter where she is born – can stand with confidence and say that her future is truly her own, then we will know that we have built not only a more equal world.... but a better one for all humanity,” the President added.

The 70th session (CSW70) has for its priority theme: “Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, including by promoting inclusive and equitable legal systems, eliminating discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and addressing structural barriers.”

The President maintained that the work of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) remains as vital to date as it was seventy years ago, noting that countries must strive to educate and to economically empower women.

"Education must remain at the center of all our efforts. When a girl is educated, the benefits extend far beyond the individual. They strengthen families, uplift communities, and expand the possibilities of entire nations," the President pointed out. “Economic empowerment is equally essential. Women must have access to employment, to finance, to entrepreneurship, and to leadership.”

Further, President Marcos said nations must remain united in confronting violence against women in all its forms, as violence erodes dignity, weakens communities, and undermines the very foundations of justice.

Attitudes and assumptions that continue to limit women’s roles must be addressed, the President pointed out, stressing true equality requires not only policy change, but cultural change.

As to the Philippines’ efforts to empower women, the President said: “Filipina women have always stood at the center of our national life: as leaders in government and business, as innovators, educators, health workers, entrepreneurs, and as the steady strength within families and communities.”

“Their contributions continue to shape our democracy, our economy, and our national character. Our country has worked consistently to translate this belief into policy — strengthening protections for women, expanding opportunities for education and employment, and promoting women’s leadership across all sectors of society,” President Marcos noted.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women, and is instrumental in advancing women’s and girls’ rights, documenting the realities of their lives worldwide, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The CSW70 is chaired by Maritza Chan Valverde, the Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the United Nations in New York.

Joining President Marcos were First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Enrique A. Manalo, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr., Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave M. Gomez, and Philippine Commission on Women Chair Ermelita V. Valdeavilla.