Ige Ramos launches Filipino culinary book

Guillermo “Ige” Ramos, author, book designer and advocate of Filipino food, recently launched Bukambibig (Word of Mouth) at the Ortigas Foundation Library. The book is a collection of 14 essays chronicling Ramos’ culinary discoveries through research, personal experiences and cultural exploration.
Bukambibig is the second installment in his Lasa at Republika series, following Dila at Bandila. In the book and during the launch, Ramos challenges the idea of “authenticity” in Filipino cuisine, emphasizing that food traditions are constantly evolving.
“Eat Filipino food not for the history, because we’re not sure what is authentic. Eat Filipino food not for the culture, because we are not exotic enough. Eat Filipino food because everything you know about it is wrong,” he said.
He encouraged audiences to rethink preconceived notions and to support local food and produce.
Mama Sita’s supports Ramos’ efforts to deepen appreciation for Filipino cuisine, in line with the mission of Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes to preserve and promote the country’s culinary heritage through storytelling initiatives like Mga Kuwentong Pagkain.
Published by Anvil Publishing, Bukambibig is available in select branches of National Bookstore.