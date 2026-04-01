Ige Ramos launches Filipino culinary book

“Eat Filipino food not for the history, because we’re not sure what is authentic. Eat Filipino food not for the culture, because we are not exotic enough. Eat Filipino food because everything you know about it is wrong,” he said.

He encouraged audiences to rethink preconceived notions and to support local food and produce.

Mama Sita’s supports Ramos’ efforts to deepen appreciation for Filipino cuisine, in line with the mission of Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes to preserve and promote the country’s culinary heritage through storytelling initiatives like Mga Kuwentong Pagkain.

Published by Anvil Publishing, Bukambibig is available in select branches of National Bookstore.