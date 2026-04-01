DoJ cites improved case resolution

Secretary Fredderick Vida on Tuesday highlighted improvements in the performance of the Department of Justice (DoJ), citing higher case resolution rates, expanded personnel, and broader public service initiatives over the past four years.
In a presentation to the media, Vida said the DoJ’s disposition rate rose from 92 percent to 99 percent, alongside gains in prosecution success, reflecting efforts to improve efficiency in the delivery of justice.
The DoJ has expanded its presence nationwide, with plans to establish regional offices in the Negros Island Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.
New city prosecution offices have also been opened in Santo Tomas, General Trias, Calaca, Baliwag and Carmona, along with a provincial prosecution office in Maguindanao del Sur.
Manpower has also increased, from 2,883 plantilla positions in 2022 to 3,968, with a target of 4,500 by 2028. Vida said this addressed understaffing, including the elimination of single-prosecutor offices.