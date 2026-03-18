Gov't moves to secure fertilizer supply amid global disruptions

“As we speak now, si Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel is talking to the ambassador of China kasi nag-close ang China since August last year for export. And China has 285 days of inventory ng kanilang fertilizer. So we forwarded a request sa kanila na mabigyan tayo, na ma-open tayo sa fertilizer from China,” Navarro said.

The Philippines continues to maintain sufficient buffer stocks, with fertilizer supply currently estimated to last up to 284 days, according to agriculture officials.

At the same time, the government is diversifying its sources to strengthen supply resilience. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said China has assured Manila that it will not restrict fertilizer exports to the Philippines, while discussions are also ongoing with other suppliers such as India, Russia and Belarus.

Officials noted that global shipping constraints and higher war-risk insurance have affected traditional supply routes, prompting countries to explore alternative sourcing strategies.

“We need to observe how the situation unfolds and wait for immediate tensions to ease before making any decisions,” an Asian trader said.

To further cushion the impact on farmers, the DA is also studying possible price stabilization measures.

“We would like to see a framework that temporarily, we can have a price stabilization measure sana,” Navarro said.

He added that the government is prepared to seek emergency measures, if necessary, to ensure steady supply and prevent price spikes.

“We’re going to request for an emergency, Sir. These are the broad strokes na gusto naming gawin for this time around… Sa ngayon, kasi closed ‘yung Iran, for example. Kailangan natin mag-diversify ng source natin nitong international fertilizer, lalo na po sa ating tinatawag na urea or nitrogen,” he said.