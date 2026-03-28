Iloilo eyes state of calamity amid fuel crisis

ILOILO CITY—Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. is preparing to declare a state of calamity in Iloilo as the ongoing global energy crisis continues to drive up fuel prices and strain the province’s economy.

Defensor said the move is under serious consideration following meetings with the Provincial Community Defense Cluster, the Department of Energy, and local government officials, where the worsening impact of high fuel costs—particularly on the transport sector—was assessed.

“The rising fuel prices are already affecting our economy, especially public transport,” the governor said, stressing the need for immediate intervention.