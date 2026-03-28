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Iloilo eyes state of calamity amid fuel crisis

The economic impact of soaring fuel prices prompts Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to move toward a state of calamity declaration in Iloilo Province.
The economic impact of soaring fuel prices prompts Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to move toward a state of calamity declaration in Iloilo Province.
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ILOILO CITY—Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. is preparing to declare a state of calamity in Iloilo as the ongoing global energy crisis continues to drive up fuel prices and strain the province’s economy.

Defensor said the move is under serious consideration following meetings with the Provincial Community Defense Cluster, the Department of Energy, and local government officials, where the worsening impact of high fuel costs—particularly on the transport sector—was assessed.

“The rising fuel prices are already affecting our economy, especially public transport,” the governor said, stressing the need for immediate intervention.

The economic impact of soaring fuel prices prompts Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to move toward a state of calamity declaration in Iloilo Province.
Iloilo reviews fuel supply amid rising energy costs

He explained that declaring a state of calamity would allow the provincial government to access its Quick Response Fund (QRF) and extend financial assistance to affected sectors, while addressing current funding limitations.

Local government units across Iloilo are also preparing for possible declarations. Under existing guidelines, a province-wide state of calamity may be declared if at least 15 percent of the population or 30 percent of economic sectors are affected, or if at least two municipalities make similar declarations.

Defensor also expressed support for measures being implemented by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., noting that national and local efforts must work together to cushion the impact on the public.

With fuel prices continuing to climb amid tensions in the Middle East, provincial officials are bracing for broader economic effects, positioning Iloilo for swift action to protect commuters and livelihoods.

Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

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