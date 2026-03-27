Iloilo reviews fuel supply amid rising energy costs

ILOILO CITY — Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. led a Provincial Community Defense Cluster meeting on 27 March 2026 to assess fuel supply conditions and address the impact of rising energy prices in Western Visayas.
Officials from key agencies, including the Department of Energy Visayas Field Office, reported that regional fuel inventories remain above minimum requirements as of 20 March, with gasoline supply at 53.14 days, diesel at 45.82 days, fuel oil at 61.49 days and liquefied petroleum gas at 23.51 days. The meeting also reviewed potential risks to supply stability and measures to ensure continued availability.
Despite stable stock levels, officials flagged challenges such as rising fuel costs, the need for stronger conservation efforts and prioritization of essential sectors. The DOE underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination to sustain supply security, while Defensor called for continued collaboration among local and national stakeholders to cushion the impact of global energy uncertainties.