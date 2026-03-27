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Iloilo reviews fuel supply amid rising energy costs

Power and Planning — The Provincial Community Defense Cluster, led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., meets on March 27, 2026, to strategize solutions for energy supply challenges in the region.
Power and Planning — The Provincial Community Defense Cluster, led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., meets on March 27, 2026, to strategize solutions for energy supply challenges in the region.Iloilo Provincial Gov't
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ILOILO CITY — Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. led a Provincial Community Defense Cluster meeting on 27 March 2026 to assess fuel supply conditions and address the impact of rising energy prices in Western Visayas.

Power and Planning — The Provincial Community Defense Cluster, led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., meets on March 27, 2026, to strategize solutions for energy supply challenges in the region.
PRO-6 steps up fuel price monitoring in Western Visayas

Officials from key agencies, including the Department of Energy Visayas Field Office, reported that regional fuel inventories remain above minimum requirements as of 20 March, with gasoline supply at 53.14 days, diesel at 45.82 days, fuel oil at 61.49 days and liquefied petroleum gas at 23.51 days. The meeting also reviewed potential risks to supply stability and measures to ensure continued availability.

Power and Planning — The Provincial Community Defense Cluster, led by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., meets on March 27, 2026, to strategize solutions for energy supply challenges in the region.
Eastern Samar raises alarm over looming fuel shortage

Despite stable stock levels, officials flagged challenges such as rising fuel costs, the need for stronger conservation efforts and prioritization of essential sectors. The DOE underscored the importance of inter-agency coordination to sustain supply security, while Defensor called for continued collaboration among local and national stakeholders to cushion the impact of global energy uncertainties.

oil price hike
Iloilo City
Fuel price hike

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