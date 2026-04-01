AFP chief honors fallen soldier, visits wounded troops

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. paid tribute to a fallen Army officer and visited wounded troops following a clash with communist fighters in Occidental Mindoro.
Brawner visited the wake of Capt. Dean Buen Oyando at Libingan ng mga Bayani on 31 March before proceeding to Victoriano Luna Medical Center to check on injured personnel.
Oyando, an officer of the 68th Infantry Battalion under the 2nd Infantry Division, Philippine Army, was killed on 29 March while leading a pursuit operation against about 15 Communist Terrorist Group fighters in Barangay Monteclaro, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. Two soldiers, identified as Cpl. Ramche Perez and Cpl. John Ryan Dango, were wounded in the encounter.
Troops also captured a female rebel and recovered an M16 rifle, a hand grenade, and components for improvised explosive devices at the site.
During the visits, Brawner assured the family of the slain officer and the wounded soldiers of full government support, including financial assistance, burial benefits, and medical care.
The AFP said the visit underscores its commitment to support its personnel and recognize the sacrifices of soldiers in operations aimed at maintaining peace and security.