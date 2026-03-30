Clash kills scout ranger officer, wounds 2 soldiers

A Philippine Army lieutenant was killed and two other soldiers were wounded Sunday during an encounter with communist rebels in Barangay Monteclaro Occidental Mindoro, military officials said.
Reports said that the 20-minute firefight broke out as troops from the 68th Infantry Battalion conducted pursuit operations against a band of New People’s Army (NPA) members. The military said the rebels had been fleeing a previous engagement that occurred on 24 March.
The Second Infantry Division identified the fallen officer as 1st Lt. Dean Oyando, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Madasigon” Class of 2023. Oyando was a native of Kalinga province.
“1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando embodied the courage and dedication of the Filipino soldier,” said Col. Michael Aquino, spokesman for the 2nd Infantry Division. “His ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace strengthens our resolve to continue the mission.”
Two other soldiers sustained injuries in the clash. One was transported to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center in Quezon City for specialized treatment.
The encounter took place as the NPA marked its 57th anniversary. Military officials reported that one rebel was captured at the scene. Troops also recovered an M16 rifle, a hand grenade and components for improvised explosive devices.
Aquino said that the timing of the operation served as a “main disruption” to the insurgent group’s anniversary plans. He added that sustained military pressure has significantly diminished the group’s ability to regroup or operate in the area.
In a statement, the provincial government of Kalinga mourned the loss of Oyando, describing him as a “true son of Kalinga” whose life was defined by discipline and unwavering service.
“His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the price of peace and the valor of those who defend it,” the provincial statement read.
Meantime, state troops also captured a female member of the NPA while conducting pursuit operations at Sitio Salafay in Barangay Monteclaro.
The group initially encountered more or less 15 NPAs, which resulted in a firefight that lasted for approximately 20 minutes before the armed group fled.