Clash kills scout ranger officer, wounds 2 soldiers

The Second Infantry Division identified the fallen officer as 1st Lt. Dean Oyando, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Madasigon” Class of 2023. Oyando was a native of Kalinga province.

“1st Lieutenant Dean Oyando embodied the courage and dedication of the Filipino soldier,” said Col. Michael Aquino, spokesman for the 2nd Infantry Division. “His ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace strengthens our resolve to continue the mission.”

Two other soldiers sustained injuries in the clash. One was transported to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center in Quezon City for specialized treatment.

The encounter took place as the NPA marked its 57th anniversary. Military officials reported that one rebel was captured at the scene. Troops also recovered an M16 rifle, a hand grenade and components for improvised explosive devices.

Aquino said that the timing of the operation served as a “main disruption” to the insurgent group’s anniversary plans. He added that sustained military pressure has significantly diminished the group’s ability to regroup or operate in the area.

In a statement, the provincial government of Kalinga mourned the loss of Oyando, describing him as a “true son of Kalinga” whose life was defined by discipline and unwavering service.