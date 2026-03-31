What legacy?!

An administration is remembered for its successes and accomplishments and unfortunately, its faults and failures, too — its legacy.

But legacies are not always positive. Some presidencies, despite having major accomplishments, had their terms marred by corruption and abuse. Such as that of Marcos Sr.

While some may argue that the Philippines’ golden years were during the 1970s at the height of the Marcos Sr. reign, all the good deeds then were erased from the history books after the tumultuous period and human rights abuses during martial law, which led to the ouster and eventual exile of the Marcos family.

Back to Marcos Jr. While I am sure that some good was (or is being) done, whatever good projects will be completed or fully realized will simply fade into obscurity in the face of all the hugely publicized blunders of his administration.

From the lack of government response during the successive earthquakes and typhoons that hit the country, to the inundation of cities and towns, which led to the discovery of the biggest corruption scandal in recent Philippine history and now the slow and inept response to the oil crisis due to the war in the Middle East.

Perhaps it is providential that around the same period in the Duterte administration, the Marcos Jr. administration is going through a crisis, too. And the Marcos Jr. government’s response to the oil crisis will be measured against the Duterte administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If Marcos Jr. is sincere in wanting to leave a positive lasting legacy, he should acknowledge his administration’s shortcomings so he can finally address the pressing issues that require political will.

Since he is not up for reelection, he might as well exercise his political will and execute unpopular but necessary reforms for the good and betterment of our country.

While I do not subscribe to the idea that Philippine presidents should only serve one six-year term, he might as well take advantage of it.

If Marcos Jr. wants to be loved and remembered by the Filipino people like they do former President Duterte, he ought to prioritize the masses over the oligarchs. In times of crisis like today, those who have much (so much more in life) ought to bear the part of the cost the government cannot afford, if only to ease the burden on the poorest of the poor.

The Marcos Jr. legacy: a hard-earned lesson that having a well-known political name does not guarantee that one possesses strong and competent leadership qualities. If the Filipino people want their lives to change and for the better, they have to be more discerning and vote wisely.