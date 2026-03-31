Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot

It was sweet revenge for the Tajiks, who missed out on qualifying for the Asian Cup after a 1-2 loss to the Azkals eight years ago.

Raphael Obermair drew first blood for the Philippines after slotting home a tap-in goal in the 19th minute.

Sheriddin Boboev fired a screamer in the 41st minute for a 1-1 deadlock.

The Philippines wasn’t able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match as it missed out another Asian Cup since debuting in 2019.