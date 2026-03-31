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Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot

Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot
(File photo) Photograph courtesy of PFF.
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The Philippines failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup after settling for a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan in the qualifiers at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Tuesday.

While both squads are tied with similar 4-2 win-draw-loss records, the Tajiks hold a +11 goal difference compared to the Nationals’ +10, narrowly escaping Group A and punching a ticket to the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot
Phl booters in survival mode vs dangerous Tajikistan
Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot
Phl booters enter tough group

It was sweet revenge for the Tajiks, who missed out on qualifying for the Asian Cup after a 1-2 loss to the Azkals eight years ago.

Raphael Obermair drew first blood for the Philippines after slotting home a tap-in goal in the 19th minute.

Sheriddin Boboev fired a screamer in the 41st minute for a 1-1 deadlock.

The Philippines wasn’t able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match as it missed out another Asian Cup since debuting in 2019.

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