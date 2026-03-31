Tajiks deny Philippines Asian Cup slot

The Philippines failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup after settling for a 1-1 draw against Tajikistan in the qualifiers at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan on Tuesday.
While both squads are tied with similar 4-2 win-draw-loss records, the Tajiks hold a +11 goal difference compared to the Nationals’ +10, narrowly escaping Group A and punching a ticket to the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
It was sweet revenge for the Tajiks, who missed out on qualifying for the Asian Cup after a 1-2 loss to the Azkals eight years ago.
Raphael Obermair drew first blood for the Philippines after slotting home a tap-in goal in the 19th minute.
Sheriddin Boboev fired a screamer in the 41st minute for a 1-1 deadlock.
The Philippines wasn’t able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match as it missed out another Asian Cup since debuting in 2019.