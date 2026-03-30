Phl booters in survival mode vs dangerous Tajikistan

The Nationals and the Tajiks share an identical 4-1-0 win-draw-loss record in Group A.

However, Tajikistan has a better goal difference with +11 compared to the Philippines’ +10, making this match a crucial affair for both squads.

The last time they faced each other was in June when the match finished with a 2-2 draw at the New Clark City in Tarlac.

However, the Nationals won’t have the services of Filipino-German winger Gerrit Holtmann as he begged off after he felt pain in his knee.

Still, national team head coach Carles Cuadrat said he and his boys have done more than enough in their training camp in Turkey to pull off the win despite the Tajiks having the luxury of home crowd advantage.

“After a five-day training camp in Turkey, we will approach the match against Tajikistan with the intention of securing the three points and qualifying for the Asian Cup,” Cuadrat said.

“We are managing a really good, competitive team. We have had good results in recent years, so I think we have a team that can cause other teams problems and be really competitive."

The Philippines has a chance to recreate history, this time on foreign soil.

In March 2017, the Philippines secured a slot for the Asian Cup by beating Tajikistan, 2-0, in the qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium behind the likes of Phil Younghusband, Stephan Schrock and Niel Etheridge.