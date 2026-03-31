Tacloban mural project promotes unity, peace

Government forces, local agencies, and youth groups launched the “Pintahang Pagkakaisa: Community Mural Painting” in Tacloban City on 29 March, promoting unity and peace through a collaborative art initiative.
The activity, held along Congressman Mate Avenue in Barangay 43-B, brought together various stakeholders, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, and civil society groups, under the theme “Lupa ng Araw, Bayang Di Pasisiil.” Organizers said the mural serves as a platform for community expression, reflecting shared values of patriotism, resilience, and collective responsibility.
Youth leader Jon Ivan Torreras of Amare Et Caritas said the project draws from the Philippines’ artistic heritage, while military officials highlighted the importance of community participation in nation-building. The initiative marks the first phase of activities leading to Araw ng Kagitingan on 9 April, reinforcing unity and historical awareness among residents.