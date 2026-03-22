AFP, U.S. forces cap ‘Ligang Bayanihan’ with Pampanga game

The Pampanga leg marked the finale of the Ligang Bayanihan series, which previously held games in Sta. Ana, Cagayan, and Cabangan, Zambales. The initiative serves as a sports-based engagement aimed at strengthening ties between the Philippines and the United States.

Four teams, named after joint PH-US military exercises, competed in the friendly match, emphasizing teamwork and camaraderie.

One of the highlights of the event was a cultural dance performance by members of the Aeta community, showcasing local heritage through music and movement.

Floridablanca Mayor Michael L. Galang led the ceremonial jump ball and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and public safety, noting that such initiatives should be supported by both government personnel and the broader community.

The activity also featured an information and education campaign on the West Philippine Sea, including an audio-visual presentation to raise awareness of maritime rights and sovereignty.

Col. Enrique Rafael, commander of the 1st Civil Relations Group, also presented the objectives of the annual Balikatan exercises to provide the community with a better understanding of the joint military drills.

Merchandise such as bags and T-shirts, provided by US counterparts, were distributed during the event.

The winning team received a trophy from officials of the Philippine and US armed forces.

Organizers said the Ligang Bayanihan series highlights the continued partnership between the AFP and US forces, promoting cooperation, community engagement, and shared values.