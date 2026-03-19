Dingdong Avanzado renews vows with Jessa Zaragoza

What began as a routine performance turned into a deeply personal moment for singer Jessa Zaragoza, thanks to a heartfelt surprise planned by her husband, Dingdong Avanzado.
To celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Dingdong arranged a vow renewal ceremony without Jessa’s knowledge. She arrived at the venue believing she had been booked to sing—only to discover that the event was actually for their own renewal of vows.
A video shared by Nice Print Photo captured the emotional reveal, showing Jessa visibly moved as she realized the occasion. As she walked down the aisle in tears, Dingdong was also seen overcome with emotion, creating a touching moment between the longtime couple.
Waiting at the front was their daughter, Jayda Avanzado, completing the intimate family celebration.
Married since 2001, Dingdong and Jessa’s silver anniversary became more than just a milestone—it was a heartfelt reminder of enduring love, marked by a surprise that turned a simple day into an unforgettable memory.