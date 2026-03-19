Dingdong Avanzado renews vows with Jessa Zaragoza

What began as a routine performance turned into a deeply personal moment for singer Jessa Zaragoza, thanks to a heartfelt surprise planned by her husband, Dingdong Avanzado.

To celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Dingdong arranged a vow renewal ceremony without Jessa’s knowledge. She arrived at the venue believing she had been booked to sing—only to discover that the event was actually for their own renewal of vows.