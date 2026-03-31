SM opens Zamboanga mall inspired by vinta, local weaving

Located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo, the four-level mall spans about 61,000 square meters and draws design inspiration from the region’s visual identity, including the traditional vinta and indigenous weaving patterns. The mall’s interiors reinterpret these elements through geometric motifs, particularly in common areas such as the food court and main walkways, where patterns and colors echo the iconic sails of the vinta.

SM said the design also reflects local craftsmanship, with skylit ceilings incorporating weaving-inspired patterns that filter natural light into interior spaces. The architectural approach aligns with the city’s predominantly Muslim community, with the mall opening during Eid al-Fitr and featuring design elements such as a crescent-inspired skylight symbolizing renewal and inclusivity.