SM opens Zamboanga mall inspired by vinta, local weaving

SM Supermalls has opened SM City Zamboanga, its 90th mall in the country, positioning the development as a cultural and architectural landmark in Zamboanga City.
Located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo, the four-level mall spans about 61,000 square meters and draws design inspiration from the region’s visual identity, including the traditional vinta and indigenous weaving patterns. The mall’s interiors reinterpret these elements through geometric motifs, particularly in common areas such as the food court and main walkways, where patterns and colors echo the iconic sails of the vinta.
SM said the design also reflects local craftsmanship, with skylit ceilings incorporating weaving-inspired patterns that filter natural light into interior spaces. The architectural approach aligns with the city’s predominantly Muslim community, with the mall opening during Eid al-Fitr and featuring design elements such as a crescent-inspired skylight symbolizing renewal and inclusivity.
The mall integrates modern features, including a scenic elevator wrapped in a 72-foot LED display at the atrium, while maintaining open layouts, glass façades and natural lighting to create a more connected environment. A Sky Plaza on the third level offers an indoor garden space designed for leisure and gathering.
SM said the project aims to translate Zamboanga’s cultural identity into a contemporary retail space, combining modern design with local heritage to serve as a community hub.