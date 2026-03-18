SM builds scale in Mindanao; opens 90th mall 

Located along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Barangay Camino Nuevo, the new mall builds on the momentum of SM City Mindpro, which opened in the city in 2020.

“Zamboanga is a strong and growing market. This expansion allows us to broaden our footprint and respond to rising economic activity in the area,” said SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim.

“With this investment, we also expect to create jobs, support local enterprises and help drive domestic tourism in the region.”

SM City Zamboanga will introduce first-in-the-city features, including Mindanao’s tallest scenic elevator with LED displays and a corner outdoor LED wall capable of 3D content.

It will also host Zamboanga’s first electric vehicle charging station, alongside sustainability measures such as solar panels, a Trash to Cash recycling program, and an e-waste collection facility.

Designed for a broad market, the mall will include a Muslim Prayer Room and be anchored by tenants such as The SM Store, Mindpro Supermarket, Adidas, Fully Booked, JCO Reserve, and Gashapon from Japan.

It will also feature an indoor garden with a high skylight ceiling and an aviary-themed park (Skyplaza), an upgraded Cyberzone, a modernized food court, three digital SM Cinemas, including two Director’s Club cinemas, and a dedicated Paw Park.

Located about 10 minutes from Zamboanga International Airport and five minutes from the Zamboanga City Seaport, the mall is positioned to serve as a key commercial and social hub, supporting SM Prime’s expansion in regional growth centers.