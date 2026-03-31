Shincheonji marks 42nd anniversary

Chairman Lee Man-hee underscored the importance of faith grounded in the Bible, particularly the Book of Revelation, during the anniversary message.

Founded on 14 March 1984, the church said it has grown from small gatherings into an international organization, citing its Bible education programs through the Zion Christian Mission Center as a key driver of expansion.

Shincheonji also noted its partnerships with churches in South Korea and abroad, as well as its humanitarian initiatives, including blood donation drives, pandemic-related plasma donations and disaster response efforts.

The group said it aims to further expand its outreach while promoting faith centered on biblical teachings.